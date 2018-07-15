Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Planning To Work Out With Number Of Players This Summer

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has moved on to other ventures since retiring from the NBA in 2016. Particularly in the entertainment industry, where he as racked up a plethora of awards off the court, including an Oscar this year for his “Dear Basketball” animated short film.

Despite distancing himself from basketball, Bryant has made it clear that he’s always willing to offer a helping hand to those who need one. Whether it be members of the Lakers organization or an assortment of additional players from around the league.

Prior to the offseason hitting full swing, a multitude of players reached out to Bryant for potential get-togethers this summer. The five-time NBA champion recently revealed on The HoopsHype Podcast that he’s planning to work out with a number of players in the Los Angeles area:

“I’ve gotten several calls already, trying to work them into the schedule and get them out to the OC and work out with them for a little bit. I’ve got a handful of requests so far.”

While Bryant didn’t specify on which players he’ll be passing along some knowledge to, it wouldn’t be surprising if he spends time with members of the Lakers’ young core. That might be of greater importance now that LeBron James is in the fold.

Bryant previously went to dinner with Kyle Kuzma during the season, per the rookie’s request, and it’s conceivable that others may want to follow suit by picking the future Hall-of-Famer’s brain for valuable advice.

One could also assume that Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be among the handful of players to work out with Bryant this offseason as well.

Antetokounmpo previously expressed his desire to learn from Bryant earlier in the year, and restated those wishes after the Bucks were eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs.

