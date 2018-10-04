Kobe Bryant Expands Business Portfolio With Art Of Sport Body Care Line Designed For Athletes

Along with entrepreneur Matthias Metternich, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant co-founded Art of Sport, which is designed for athletes and their skincare needs. He will advise on all aspects of the business, with a focus on brand-building and storytelling.

Bryant headlines the Art of Sport athlete roster that also includes Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, U.S. Open surfer Sage Erickson, Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden, Motocross champion Ken Roczen, professional skater Ryan Sheckler and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, .

Developed by leading skincare scientists and with insights from Bryant and the entire Art of Sport athlete partners, the product line includes essential body care products, deodorant, antiperspirant, hair + body wash, body bar and sunscreen. An ultra-strength recovery cream is soon to be released.

The Art of Sport products are formulated from the ground up to recharge, refresh and protect athletes’ skin. “An athlete, at any level, is always focused on how to improve,” Bryant said.

“With Art of Sport, the goal is simple – provide innovative body care products designed for sports performance. We brought together the best minds in skincare to develop products that allow athletes to stay focused on competition.”

The brand’s lead scientists, Dr. Shekhar Mitra and Dr. Laurence Dryer, helped to design new formulas that are engineered with powerful botanicals and performance ingredients. They are also made without common chemicals found in body and skincare products that can be harmful to skin, such as parabens, oxybenzone, PABA, MIT/MCIT, talc and 1, 4 dioxane.

Each product was carefully formulated to perform better for athletes’ skin while keeping it fresh, invigorated and strong.

Art of Sport product line details:

Art of Sport Deodorant

Goes on clear with motion-activated odor-blocking technology so you feel fresh all day. Wicks away moisture to keep you cool. Doesn’t leave stains. Made with energizing matcha and cooling arrowroot. Does not include aluminum, parabens, PABA, alcohol, talc, petrolatum or oil.

Art of Sport Antiperspirant

Motion-activated odor- and sweat-blocking technology for long-lasting freshness. Smooth glide technology and anti-stain formula. Made with energizing matcha and cooling arrowroot. Does not include parabens, PABA, alcohol, talc, petrolatum or oil.

Art of Sport Hair + Body Wash: 2-in-1

Recharges and refreshes the body from head to toe with a deep-cleansing, intensely moisturizing and superior hydration experience that lasts all day. Made with moisturizing aloe vera, tea tree oil, and roseroot. Made without parabens, alcohol, dioxane, PEG, MIT/MCIT or petrolatum.

Art of Sport Body Bar

Art of Sport Body Bar is made with activated charcoal, shea butter and tea tree oil for deep cleansing plus intensely moisturizing and powerful hydration to keep your skin feeling invigorated and fresh all day. It’s made without sulfates, parabens, alcohol, PEG, or dioxane.

Art of Sport Skin Armor Sunscreen SPF 50 Lotion

Art of Sport Skin Armor Sunscreen SPF 50 is designed to hydrate and protect the skin. It keeps your skin moisturized while providing 80 minutes of water resistance in a reef- friendly formula. It’s made without oxybenzone, parabens or alcohol.

All products are available now at www.ArtofSport.com and Amazon. More information can be found at www.ArtofSport.com or by following @ArtofSport on Twitter.