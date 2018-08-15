Lakers Among New Teams Joining NBA 2K League For 2019 Season

The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves were announced as new additions to the NBA 2K League for the 2019 season. It brings the total number of teams to 21 for the eSports league’s second season.

“Welcoming these four world-class organizations and their passionate fanbases to the NBA 2K League is an exciting moment not only for the league, but for the entire 2K community,” NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue said.

“From their innovative spirit to their global reach, we know each of these teams will be a tremendous addition, and we are thrilled that this growth offers the opportunity for new players, coaches and support staff to join the league.”

The Lakers represent the first Los Angeles franchise to enter into the eSports realm with their own team. Details for the Lakers’ NBA 2K League team name, logo and other details have not yet been released.

The inaugural season of the NBA 2K League tipped off in May 2018 and features the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world competing on 17 teams. The 17-week season included weekly matchups, three in-season tournaments and culminates with the NBA 2K League Playoffs, which begin Friday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. PT.

The first NBA 2K League Finals will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. PT. All competition is streamed live on Twitch and takes place from the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City.

The original 17 NBA 2K League teams are 76ers GC, Blazer5 Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Cavs Legion GC, Grizz Gaming, Heat Check Gaming, Jazz Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming, Knicks Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Pacers Gaming, Pistons GT, Raptors Uprising GC, Warriors Gaming Squad, and Wizards District Gaming.

Fans who wish to preorder NBA 2K19 can do so now. Lakers forward LeBron James is the cover athlete for the 20th anniversary edition of the game, which releases four days earlier (Friday, Sept. 7) than the release of the standard edition.

