Lakers Injury Updates: Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, And Jordan Caroline

The Los Angeles Lakers have provided injury updates for Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Jordan Caroline.

During Team USA Basketball camp, Kuzma suffered an ankle injury, which prevented him from making the final 12-man roster at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

At this time, Kuzma’s injury is now considered a stress reaction in his left foot. Along with not being cleared for full practice or games, Kuzma is scheduled for an MRI when the Lakers return from China and an update will be provided.

Marc Stein of New York Times was the first to report.

As for Horton-Tucker, he is receiving treatment for a stress reaction in his right foot. Originally the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, this injury prevented him from participating at the NBA Summer League in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Like Kuzma, another status update on Horton-Tucker will be provided when the Lakers return from their China trip.

Caroline, who played well at Summer League, recently underwent successful surgery on his left fifth metatarsal on Sept. 6. He is currently expected to miss 10-12 weeks.