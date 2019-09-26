Lakers Injury Updates: Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, And Jordan Caroline

The Los Angeles Lakers have provided injury updates on Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucket, and Jordan Caroline.

Kuzma (stress reaction in left foot) has not been cleared for full practice and is scheduled for an MRI when the Lakers return from China.

Horton-Tucker (stress reaction in right foot) is still receiving treatment and will be a limited participant in training camp.

Caroline (left fifth metatarsal) underwent successful surgery and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks.

