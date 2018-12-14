Lakers Injury News: Rajon Rondo Will Be Re-Evaluated After Hand Swelling Improves

Almost a month into his recovery from surgery, Rajon Rondo was making good progress until he needed his right hand drained due to swelling.

While Rondo’s timetable has not changed, he did not travel with the team to begin their four-game road trip against the Houston Rockets.

After draining procedure on Dec. 9, which was followed by a mandate of no activity for three days, the Lakers received some positive news.

Prior to their 126-111 loss to the Rockets, there was news swelling in Rondo’s hand has improved and he will be re-evaluated in Los Angeles the same day they take on the Charlotte Hornets, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Rajon Rondo saw doctor today. The swelling has improved but he will be re-evaluated on Saturday in LA. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 13, 2018

While Rondo has not been completely ruled out, the Lakers do have another back-to-back situation this weekend. With three days in between games against the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans, it may give Rondo enough time to fully prepare for his return on Friday, Dec. 21.

Along with Rondo, Brandon Ingram is in a similar situation after suffering a sprained ankle against the San Antonio Spurs. As Ingram has missed the last four games, he will also be re-evaluated this weekend.

With the Lakers being without two of their ballhandlers, LeBron James and Lonzo Ball have carried the load as Lance Stephenson and Svi Mykhailiuk have seen increased roles.