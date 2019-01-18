Lakers Injury Update: Rajon Rondo Cleared For Return To Full-Contact Practice

On the heels of LeBron James being cleared to return to the practice court, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Rajon Rondo is now permitted for full contact in practice. Rondo is recovering from a Dec. 28 surgery to repair a ligament in his sprained right ring finger.

It was only earlier this week that the veteran point guard was cleared to begin dribbling with his right hand. “I’m cleared to start working out with my right hand a little bit more day by day and see how it goes,” he said.

Like James, Rondo has missed the past 12 games. The Lakers have struggled without their two leaders but are coming off an impressive road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rondo traveled with the team on their two-game road trip, but the Lakers are not due to practice ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. Thus, he will have missed at least 13 games, and likely a 14th on Monday, before returning.

After hosting the Golden State Warriors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Lakers won’t play again until Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That conceivably could give Rondo enough time to practice and make his return.

Because of a suspension and prior surgery to repair a fracture in his shooting hand, Rondo has played in just 14 games this season.

