Lakers Injury Update: Rajon Rondo Cleared For Non-Contact Basketball Activities

One of the most important signings the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason was that of point guard Rajon Rondo. The 12-year veteran was brought in to solidify the position behind Lonzo Ball and was already making a big impact on the team.

Rondo’s outstanding passing and high basketball IQ has led to great success on the court during the 2018-19 NBA season. Additionally, he has also served as a mentor to the young Lakers, most notably Ball who he has worked with to improve his game.

Unfortunately, Rondo suffered a broken right hand and has missed the last five games for the Lakers.

Rondo is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, but he has already been cleared for non-contact basketball activities.

While this is certainly good news as it allows Rondo to get on the court and continue to help out his teammates, it has not changed the initial timeline on his return. Even still, to be back on the court just 11 days after surgery is impressive.

Rondo has been excellent for the Lakers this year so far, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. But just as important as his work on the court has been what he has brought off of it.

Because of his intelligence, Rondo is viewed almost like another coach. Luke Walton has even allowed Rondo inside the coaches’ huddles during games and many spoke about how important it is for him just to be on the bench, even though he can’t suit up.

What is clear to anyone is that Rondo is working hard to return to the court as soon as possible, and the Lakers will be happy when he’s back.