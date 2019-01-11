Lakers Injury Update: X-Rays Negative On Michael Beasley’s Right Hand

The Los Angeles Lakers have been mired in a difficult stretch since Christmas, as Friday’s loss dropped them to 3-6 without LeBron James and Rajon Rondo. James is progressing well in his recovery from a strained groin, but when he’ll return remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Rondo is at least two weeks from possibly getting back on the court himself. The team’s depth received a boost last week when Michael Beasley re-joined the team after taking time away to be with his ailing mother who passed away in December.

Beasley has provided a spark off the bench, including against the Utah Jazz, when he had 17 points in 18 minutes. However, he was removed in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury that forced him to the locker room.

Beasley underwent X-rays on his right hand, which came back negative, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

The Lakers say that X-rays on Michael Beasley’s right hand were negative. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 12, 2019

Beasley has scored in double-figures in his last four games, including a season-high 19 against the Detroit Pistons on his birthday. The Lakers have not yet specified but it can be presumed Beasley will be available moving forward.

The next game is Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls to follow on Tuesday.

