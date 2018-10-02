Lakers Injury Update: Michael Beasley MRI Results Negative

Michael Beasley played all of six minutes in his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, forced to come out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a head laceration.

Beasley scored four points off the bench prior to coming out with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. Beasley was overheard telling Lakers trainer Marco Nuñez he couldn’t see out of his left eye as he walked off the court.

Along with announcing Beasley would not return to the game, the team said he was not experiencing concussion-like symptoms but would be re-evaluated Monday. Beasley wound up undergoing a precautionary MRI that came back negative.

He didn’t experience concussion symptoms and was cleared to practice Monday. The veteran forward is expected to be available for Tuesday’s game at Staples Center. LeBron James is also due to play, but Lonzo Ball will miss a second consecutive game.

Beasley’s availability during the preseason carries some significance as Lakers head coach Luke Walton is experimenting with various lineup combinations. Beasley is believed to be an option at center in a small-ball lineup.

With Beasley missing much of the preseason opener, Walton turned to Kyle Kuzma as the primary backup center to JaVale McGee.

