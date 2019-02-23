Lakers Injury Update: Lonzo Ball Suffering From Bone Bruise In Sprained Left Ankle

Lonzo Ball has suffered a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle after further examination during the 2018-19 NBA season, according to Mike Trudell of Los Angeles Lakers.

As a result, the 21-year-old has not returned to practice yet and will continue to rehab. The team will provide updates as needed.

Ball originally suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 19 where he feared it was broken.

Despite a ligament tear, Ball’s latest injury ultimately did not require surgery and the expected return timetable was 4-6 weeks.

Up to that point, the 21-year-old was playing perhaps the best basketball of his young career.

Without LeBron James, Ball was on pace to score in double-figures in four consecutive games while his all-around game led the Lakers to wins over the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since Ball has missed 11 games, the Lakers have gone 4-7 without him so far. While Ball is only averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, there is no denying his defensive impact.

From one of the best to one of the worst defensive teams during this stretch, Ball’s instincts and ability to pressure opposing point guards full court has been sorely missed.

With it being five weeks since the injury, the Lakers will have to find ways to win without him as they make one final push to end their five-year playoff drought.

