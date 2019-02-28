Lakers Injury Update: Lonzo Ball Recovering From Bone Bruise But Not Ready To Return, Due To Be Re-Evaluated In 1 Week

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Lonzo Ball continues to make progress toward returning from a Grade 3 sprained left ankle suffered last month, but requires additional healing and recovery time due to a bone bruise. Ball will be re-evaluated again in approximately one week.

The update came after Ball was already listed as out for Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thursday’s re-evaluation and prognosis means Ball is due to miss at least four more games.

The Lakers have two days off after facing the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, which in theory would allow for Ball to be examined and get time on the practice floor. Though, a more likely scenario might see Ball return for the start of or during a five-game road trip that begins March 12.

He was projected to miss four to six weeks after sustaining the sprained ankle on Jan. 19. An MRI the following day determined the severity of the sprain, and though Grade 3 involves a torn ligament, surgery was not deemed necessary.

Ball recently was said to be running on an underwater treadmill and advancing toward more activity. However, the bone bruise has delayed his return. Sunday marks six weeks since Ball’s MRI.

