Lakers Injury Update: Lonzo Ball, Andrew Bogut Ruled Out Of Sunday’s Game Vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers are just over a week away from opening up the 2017-18 season, as the preseason was shortened this year and they will host the Los Angeles Clippers to begin the regular season on Oct. 19.

Although the season is close to getting underway, the Lakers still have a lot to work on as a team as far as building chemistry together on the floor.

Due to some nagging injuries the starters have all yet to play a game together, as Brook Lopez, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have all been hampered this preseason.

Lopez, who was dealing with a back injury, is set to make his preseason debut Sunday night when the Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas. Ingram will also return to action Sunday after missing the team’s last game with a head contusion.

It looks like the Lakers will still be without a starter though, as Ball will be missing his second straight game with a sprained ankle, via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Lonzo Ball will not play tonight vs. SAC. (Ankle sprain) — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 8, 2017

In addition to Ball, the Lakers will also be without center Andrew Bogut, who has yet to play this preseason as it took him a while to obtain his work visa and now he is dealing with a groin issue:

Andrew Bogut (strained left groin) is also out tonight. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 8, 2017

While building chemistry is important during the preseason with a new team, beginning the regular season healthy is more important so it comes as no surprise that the Lakers are being cautious with their young rookie point guard.

This will be the second time that fans will be robbed of a potential matchup between Ball and Kings rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox, as Ball also missed the summer league game against Sacramento. The Kings and Lakers play in the same division though, so they will meet four times in the regular season and plenty more times throughout their careers.