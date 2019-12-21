Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James (Thoracic Muscle Strain) Doubtful To Play Against Nuggets

After the first major injury (groin strain) of his career, there were naturally some doubts about LeBron James heading into the 2019-20 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, the 34-year-old is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.6 assists and has not missed a game yet.

As James recently reiterated he will play as long as he is healthy amid the load management debates, it appears he may potentially miss his first game in his 17th NBA season.

Following the team’s five-game road trip, James is considered doubtful against the Denver Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, according to Mike Trudell of Lakers:

LeBron James has a thoracic muscle strain and is doubtful to play tomorrow against Denver. We’ll see if Frank Vogel has some details about when it happened, etc., in a moment. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 21, 2019

While James did not speak to the media after practice, head coach Frank Vogel revealed the injury happened against the Indiana Pacers, but played against the Milwaukee Bucks:

Frank Vogel on LeBron’s injury: “It was sustained in the Indiana game and he played through it against Milwaukee.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 21, 2019

In the 111-104 loss to the Bucks, it was easily James’ worst game of the season and the injury may be the reason why now. Despite another triple-double performance, he was only 8-of-19 from the field and committed four turnovers.

While it is unclear what the extent of the injury is, it may be a good time for James to rest a couple of games. Despite back-to-back losses, the Lakers are 24-5 and still have a four-game lead on the Nuggets in the Western Conference.

Since James is leading the league in assists, the Lakers have heavily relied on him through the first 29 games. If he does miss some games, it is a good opportunity for Vogel to find new ways to be effective without him on the court.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma participated in practice and is considered as probable against the Nuggets now after missing the team’s entire five-game road trip.

As Kuzma has dealt with some injuries of his own during his third season, the hope is he can find his rhythm again and establish himself as the team’s third option moving forward.