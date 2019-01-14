Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Running As Recovery From Strained Groin Continues

With the Los Angeles Lakers now 3-7 in their past 10 games and in a tie with the Utah Jazz for eighth place in the Western Conference standings, LeBron James is needed now more than ever. Though, when he’ll return from strained groins suffered Christmas Day remains a question mark.

Upon being re-evaluated last week, James was cleared to increase on-court functional basketball movements. The Lakers announced an update is expected Wednesday, when the team will travel for a road trip comprised of games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

While the team has been cautious in their handling of James’ recovery and any information made public, head coach Luke Walton provided reason for optimism at Monday’s practice.

“He got treatment and shots yesterday, he got treatment and shots today,” Walton said. “I don’t know if he ran today.”

When asked if James has begun running, Walton answered, “Yeah,” adding, “He tells me he feels good.”

That James is running suggests a return could be on the horizon. He’s already been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, and if James is unable to play Thursday or Saturday, the next opportunity would come Monday when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.

