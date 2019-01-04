Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Not Traveling For 2-Game Road Trip, Due To Be Re-Evaluated In 1 Week

Already ruled out for Friday’s game with the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers provided a bit more clarity on what’s ahead for LeBron James by announcing he will not travel with the team on their two-game road trip.

Additionally, James is due to be re-evaluated Friday, Jan. 11. He’s been sidelined since suffering a strained left groin in the third quarter of a Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Having already missed four games, the latest update calls for the Lakers to not have the 16-year veteran for at least four more. They are 1-3 without James thus far. The earliest he could return to the court is for Friday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz on the road.

“We talk all year, we need everyone on our team. We’re down in bodies and it’s going to be a challenge, but our guys should be excited for that,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep playing at a high level and finish some of these games out.”

Although James recently completed light shooting, Walton said he has not yet been a participant in practice. James continues to receive daily treatment and is said to be progressing in his recovery.

A timeline for his return has not been provided, but one report suggested the Lakers were prepared to be without James for a stretch of games because of the ‘significant’ strain.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.