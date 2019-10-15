Lakers Injury Update: Kyle Kuzma Cleared For Non-Contact Basketball Activities, Considered Day-To-Day

Although it is still early in the 2019 NBA preseason, it feels like the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a number of minor injuries following their trip to China.

Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Talen-Horton Tucker, Jared Dudley, and Quinn Cook have all had minor injuries just before the preseason began or while playing. The status of all of these players except for Davis are still up in the air.

Kuzma and Horton-Tucker are of particular importance as they are both dealing with stress reactions in their foot. Kuzma developed his while playing for Team USA and Horton-Tucker has been dealing with his for some time.

Now, with the Lakers back from their trip where they suffered back-to-back losses to the Brooklyn Nets, they have taken a closer look at their players, specifically Kuzma.

Prior to the team’s game against the Golden State Warriors, head coach Frank Vogel shared Kuzma has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities. And at this time, the 24-year-old will be considered as day-to-day for Los Angeles.

More details as it becomes available.