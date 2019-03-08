Lakers Injury Update: Kyle Kuzma Returns To Practice, Considered Questionable For Celtics Game

The Los Angeles Lakers received a bit of positive news Friday as Kyle Kuzma participated in a portion of practice. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of last Monday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.

“It’s feeling better. Went through practice today a little bit, went up and down, shot, so it’s feeling a little better.” Kuzma said he was a participant in roughly “75 percent” of Friday’s practice.

While it was a positive development, he wasn’t yet certain of his status for Saturday’s game. “I don’t want to rush it,” Kuzma said. “I don’t want to keep playing hurt. Just trying to get as healthy as I can and if I feel good tomorrow then obviously I would love to play.”

Kuzma was removed from the game and sent for X-rays, which came back negative. He underwent a precautionary and was projected to possibly miss up to one week.

Kumza was somewhat surprised by his recent progression, considering his initial level of concern upon suffering the injury. “Usually I may sprain my ankle, roll it, and I get up really quick,” he said. “But this was a different type of pain that I kinda felt. But it’s not as bad as what we thought. Got on the court yesterday as well a little bit so each day it’s getting better.”

The Lakers officially listed Kuzma, as well as Brandon Ingram (shoulder soreness) and Lance Stephenson (sprained toe) each as questionable for the matchup with the Celtics.