Lakers Injury Update: Julius Randle To Be Re-Evaluated Monday For Right Intercostal Strain

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle has been one of the team’s best players during this preseason and is embroiled in a battle for the starting power forward spot with Larry Nance Jr.

Unfortunately for Randle, he left Friday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Clippers with what was diagnosed as back spasms and didn’t return.

After practice on Saturday the Lakers announced that Randle has a right intercostal strain and will be re-evaluated on Monday via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Julius Randle did not practice today. He has a right intercostal strain (muscle in his side). Will be reevaluated Monday. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 14, 2017

There was a good sign for Randle as Winters adds that he did not wake up with any soreness

Lakers say a good sign was that he did not wake up with any soreness. Lakers won't practice tomorrow. https://t.co/xK872TMWtX — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 14, 2017

This is terrible timing for an injury as the regular season is less than a week away. Whether or not Randle starts, he will surely play a huge role for the Lakers this season and will be counted on for his offense and rebounding.

Thankfully it looks as if this is something minor and Randle should be able to make a full recovery pretty quickly. The Lakers can ill afford for Randle to miss any sort of significant time.

Randle has looked good in the preseason so far, averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds on 50 percent shooting. He also added 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals and will look to keep up that level of play once the regular season begins on Thursday against the Clippers.