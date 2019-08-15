Lakers Injury Update: DeMarcus Cousins Will Undergo Final Tests To Confirm Torn ACL In Knee

After DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has widely been viewed as the team’s X-factor heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

Following two significant injuries over the last two seasons, Cousins has been motivated to return to All-Star form and visibly lost weight since signing with Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old reportedly suffered a knee injury and it was later revealed he left the court after ‘bumping knees’ with another player during his workout.

Upon further tests, Cousins has suffered a torn ACL in his knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn ACL in his knee, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2019

The four-time All-Star player will now undergo final tests to confirm the torn ACL diagnosis, according to Charania:

DeMarcus Cousins — a four-time NBA All-Star — will undergo final tests that are expected to confirm the torn ACL diagnosis, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/L04AgnBG1d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2019

For Cousins and the Lakers, this is devastating news as he was viewed as the potential third All-Star player alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When healthy, he is one of the best centers in the league and there was excitement about him re-establishing himself in Los Angeles.

With three major lower body injuries in just two seasons, the immediate concern is Cousins’ long-term health now.

As Cousins awaits the results, it will be interesting to see what the Lakers do. With JaVale McGee and Davis as the only centers, they do have a roster spot available to sign Cousins’ replacement with a veteran’s minimum deal.

At this time, Kenneth Faried, Dwight Howard, and Marcin Gortat are still available at center in the free agency market. And for Howard, he has previously expressed interest in playing for one of the Los Angeles teams again.