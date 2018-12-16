Lakers Injury Update: Brandon Ingram Day-To-Day As Recovery From Sprained Ankle Continues

The Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with multiple injuries so far this season, and currently are without Brandon Ingram (sprained ankle) and Rajon Rondo (hand surgery). Both remain on the road to recovery but when either may return is unclear.

Ingram sustained the sprained ankle in the first quarter of a game with the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 5. He went up for a jump shot and landed on the foot of LaMarcus Aldridge, sending Ingram down in a heap of pain.

He shot the free throw on what was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul and was immediately taken out of the game. The Lakers deemed him questionable to return before providing an update at halftime that he would not return.

Including Sunday, the third-year forward has missed the past six games. Ingram will be out for at least one more game but is otherwise considered day-to-day, per Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times:

Brandon Ingram was also re-evaluated Saturday for the sprained left ankle he suffered Dec. 5. The Lakers said Ingram is now day-to-day, but he will not join the team during their current trip, which ends Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Aside from the typical challenge that comes with losing a player of Ingram’s ability, his absence has further strained the Lakers because it’s overlapped with Rondo’s injury. Lakers head coach Luke Walton has attempted to compensate by staggering Lonzo Ball and LeBron James late in the first quarter.

One of the two have shouldered point guard duties for the second unit, with Lance Stephenson receiving additional opportunities on occasion.