Lakers Injury Update: Brandon Ingram Cleared For Non-Contact Basketball Activities, Upgraded To Day-To-Day

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been cleared to resume non-contact basketball activities and his injury status has been upgraded to day-to-day, according to the team. His new status means Ingram could theoretically return as soon as Monday for a matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Ingram shot around and appeared to be moving well before the Lakers’ game against the Miami Heat on Friday night, who he coincidentally originally sustained his injury against after taking a hard foul on a late drive to the basket.

Ingram has missed the team’s last eight games with the groin strain. With their close loss to the Heat, the Lakers are now 4-4 without their second-year forward.

The Lakers could use Ingram back as soon as possible even if they’ve mostly stayed afloat without him. Ingram ranks second on the team in scoring behind Isaiah Thomas with 16.2 points per game. Ingram is also contributing 5.5 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.

Ingram’s injury has further cut into the Lakers’ wing depth, as the team is also without Josh Hart, as well as waiving Corey Brewer, trading Jordan Clarkson and choosing not to play Luol Deng.

If Ingram can’t go on Monday, the Lakers will likely continue to give Kyle Kuzma more minutes at the small forward. Derrick Williams and Travis Wear, both signed to 10-day contracts, are candidates for potential playing time as well.