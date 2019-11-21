Lakers Injury Update: Avery Bradley Will Not Play On Four-Game Road Trip, To Be Re-Evaluated After Thanksgiving Day

On Nov. 14, Avery Bradley’s MRI revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of his right leg (fibular head).

Bradley’s injury originally occurred in the 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs when Dejounte Murray drove to the basket and accidentally kicked him in the knee area.

While X-rays returned negative, Bradley did not play against the Chicago Bulls. However, the 28-year-old did return for the team’s next four games where he played extremely well.

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a four-game road trip, Bradley will not play, but will be re-evaluated after Thanksgiving Day, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers say that Avery Bradley will be re-evaluated the day after Thanksgiving once the team has returned from its 4-game road trip. Also, Alex Caruso (right calf strain) is probable for Friday in OKC. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 21, 2019

