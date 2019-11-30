Lakers Injury Update: Avery Bradley ‘Cleared To Begin Basketball Progression,’ But Will Not Play On Three-Game Road Trip

Avery Bradley has been ‘cleared to begin basketball progression,’ according to Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.

However, Bradley will not play against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1 or the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming three-game road trip (Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers). He will then be re-evaluated again after Dec. 6.

Bradley’s injury originally occurred in the 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs when Dejounte Murray drove to the basket and accidentally kicked him in the knee area.

While X-rays returned negative, Bradley did not play against the Chicago Bulls. However, the 28-year-old did return for the team’s next four games where he played extremely well.

On Nov. 14, Bradley’s MRI revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of his right leg (fibular head).

Although Bradley has missed the team’s last eight games, the Lakers have been able to extend their winning streak to 10 games en route to a league-leading 17-2 record now.

Despite the wins, Los Angeles has struggled defensively without Bradley. They have fallen to fifth in defensive rating.

Fortunately for Bradley and the Lakers, they have plenty of depth at point guard with LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, and Quinn Cook. While the December schedule is challenging, his long-term health is of utmost importance.

After being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies during 2019 NBA free agency, Bradley has been a key contributor.

In 10 appearances (all starts), Bradley is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 27.4 minutes.