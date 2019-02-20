Lakers Injury Report: Lonzo Ball Does Not Practice; Josh Hart, Mike Muscala Probable Vs. Rockets

After a week off for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to practice in preparation for the Houston Rockets and to make one final playoff push.

Through all of the injuries and Anthony Davis trade rumors, the Lakers are three games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference. However, with just 25 games remaining, the odds are certainly against them.

At this stage of the 2018-19 NBA season, the team’s top priority is to get back to full strength as soon as possible.

Since LeBron James has returned for six of the team’s last seven games, all of the attention is on Lonzo Ball now.

Although Ball reportedly was running on an underwater treadmill and was progressing toward an Alter-G anti-gravity treadmill, he has not returned to practice yet.

As for Josh Hart who received a PRP injection due to knee tendinitis, he is listed as probable against the Rockets.

Along with Hart, Mike Muscala (ankle) is probable but Tyson Chandler (stiff neck) did not practice and is questionable.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.