Lakers Injury Report: Lance Stephenson (Sprained Toe) Upgraded To Questionable Vs. Bucks

After previously listing Lance Stephenson as out for Friday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sprained second toe in his left foot, the veteran guard was upgraded to questionable at shootaround. Lonzo Ball remains out as he recovers from a bone bruise and sprained left ankle.

Stephenson was on the court going through individual light shooting and work. “He came in, said he was feeling much better,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said after shootaround. “He didn’t look great shooting around right there as far as mobility, but he said he’s going to get to the gym tonight and try it out. See what he can’t do.

“If trainers tell me he can go, we’ll play him. He was good for us two nights ago.”

Stephenson suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He walked gingerly off the court, immediately made his way to the Lakers locker room and never returned to action.

Stephenson finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench. Despite being unable to return, his plus-14 was best on the team.

Stephenson is averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.