Lakers Injury Report: Lance Stephenson Out, Tyson Chandler Questionable Vs. Clippers

Reeling from four losses in six games since the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers remain shorthanded for Monday’s matchup with the L.A. Clippers. In addition to Lonzo Ball remaining out with a sprained ankle/bone bruise, Lance Stephenson won’t play due to a sprained toe.

Additionally, Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness) is considered questionable. For Stephenson, it marks a third consecutive game missed since suffering his toe injury early in the fourth quarter of last Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton was encouraged by Stephenson’s progress and recovery the following day, but the veteran guard twice was unable to play after testing his toe.

Chandler’s potential absence could be a factor in the Lakers changing their lineup for the matchup with their Staples Center co-tenant. Walton said at shootaround he was mulling over a change to account for the Clippers’ size. Though, that was prior to the team providing an update on Chandler’s status.

After making an immediate impact upon signing with the Lakers, Chandler’s success and playing time has waned over recent weeks. The Lakers have reduced the workload on the 18-year veteran of late.

