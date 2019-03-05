Lakers Injury Report: Kyle Kuzma Scheduled For MRI On Sprained Ankle & Ruled Out Vs. Nuggets; Brandon Ingram, Tyson Chandler & Lance Stephenson Questionable

Dealing with a rash of injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers were limited to eight available players for Tuesday’s practice. Kyle Kuzma predictably was withheld from practice due to a sprained right ankle, and he also has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game with the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness), Brandon Ingram (sore right shoulder) and Lance Stephenson (sprained toe) are each questionable for the matchup.

Though an X-ray came negative, Kuzma is scheduled to undergo a precautionary MRI. He initially expressed hope in being able to play against the Nuggets, though head coach Luke Walton never considered it a likely scenario.

The second-year forward has previously missed time this season due to back and hip injuries. Considering there are just 18 games remaining, the severity of his sprain could in theory lead to Kuzma being shut down for the remainder of the season.

Walton was more optimistic of having Ingram return against the Nuggets. His shoulder trouble surfaced after Monday’s shootaround. Ingram tested his shoulder prior to tipoff but couldn’t complete light shooting before being ruled out.

Stephenon has missed the past three games with his toe injury. He similarly has gone through a pregame workout before sitting out those contests.

Chandler’s playing time has waned over recent weeks and he was initially considered questionable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. He’s appeared in just two of the past three contests.

