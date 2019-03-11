Lakers Injury Report: Kyle Kuzma Full Participant In Practice But Availability Vs. Bulls Undetermined

The Los Angeles Lakers departed Monday for a five-game road trip without knowing the full extent of who may be available. Kyle Kuzma missed the past two games due to a sprained right ankle but participated in practice.

“He went through practice today, looked better. We’ll see how he feels after this long flight, how he feels tomorrow,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said. “But he was a full participant in practice today.”

Kuzma went through what he estimated was 75 percent of practice the day before the Lakers hosted the Boston Celtics. He was optimistic a return was feasible but ultimately was held out.

Although the Lakers have all but been officially eliminated from reaching the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season, the likes of Kuzma and Josh Hart have emphasized a need to remain focused and continue putting forth consistent effort.

In addition to the ankle injury, Kuzma has been dogged by hip and back trouble at various points this season.

Hart, who has been saddled by knee tendinitis for much of the season, made it clear he does not want the issue to cut his year short. The Lakers have already ruled out Brandon Ingram, and are expected to do the same with Lonzo Ball.