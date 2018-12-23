Lakers Injury Report: JaVale McGee Dealing With Respiratory Infection In Addition To Flu-Like Symptoms

The Los Angeles Lakers played a third consecutive game without JaVale McGee, who in addition to suffering from flu-like symptoms, is also on antibiotics to treat a respiratory infection. The second issue further explains why McGee has yet to return.

He played through illness last weekend against the Charlotte Hornets, turning in a stellar performance by scoring 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds. McGee expressed confidence he’d play the following day in the second of a back-to-back.

However, he was ruled out shortly before the Lakers took the court to face the Washington Wizards. McGee Lakers head coach Luke Walton later explained it was related to the inability to administer an IV to the center.

McGee went on to miss the final game of the road trip, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Then, somewhat surprisingly but now more understandably, he was held out of practice on Thursday and considered questionable for the matchup with the Pelicans.

It’s unclear when McGee might be able to return. Beginning Sunday, the Lakers play five games in seven days. Tyson Chandler and Ivica Zubac have received starts at center in McGee’s absence.

McGee is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off the Lakers v. Warriors game on Christmas Day or any home game for the remainder of the season.