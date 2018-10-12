Lakers Injury Report: Brandon Ingram Out Due To Quad, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Receiving Treatment On Achilles

With both teams near full strength, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers fittingly put on a show in Las Vegas. Although still a preseason game, it had more buzz and excitement than a typical exhibition contest.

That translated to the court, as the Lakers and Warriors played uptempo from the jump and turned in an entertaining first quarter. The matchup was the first of two as the teams wrap up their preseason slate.

Saturday’s game faced a tough bar to live up to, and it presumably will not be matched as the Lakers have elected to hold out LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart.

James and Rondo are sitting for simple rest and precautionary purposes, while Hart is being held out after successfully returning from hamstring tightness.

Meanwhile, Ingram has some soreness in his quad after being fallen into by Lance Stephenson, and Caldwell-Pope is receiving treatment on his Achilles, per Mike Trudell:

KCP went back to L.A. for treatment for tendinitis in his R knee, but he’s cleared for next practice and ready to go in Thursday’s opener. Ingram got hit in the quad last game and Hart’s had the hamstring tightness – they’re resting tonight but fine and ready for practice too. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 12, 2018

All of the players are expected to be available come Thursday’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. While each plays an important role for the Lakers, that Hart managed to overcome his hamstring issue is particularly encouraging.

“He wanted to go back in, said he didn’t feel anything,” Walton said after Wednesday’s game. “I pre-determined before the game I was going to give him long run and that was it.”

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!