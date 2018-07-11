The Los Angeles Lakers announced 2018 NBA Draft first-round pick Moritz Wagner will miss the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League due to a left knee contusion. An MRI on Wednesday confirmed his injury.

Wagner suffered the injury in the second quarter of Tuesday’s victory over the New York Knicks. Though at the time it was said the rookie sustained a left ankle sprain and left knee strain.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson retreated to the locker room with Wagner, who had his ankle re-tapped and returned before being ruled out at halftime.

Wagner averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in three California Classic Games, though the Lakers didn’t earn a single win. Then in Las Vegas, he averaged 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in three games, with Los Angeles winning each of them.

The Lakers have prior experience with key players suffering an injury at Summer League, as Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart went down last year. Brandon Ingram avoided a calf injury but cramps were enough for Johnson to make the decision to withhold the second-year forward from any further action.

As defending champions, the Lakers earned the No. 1 seed and begin tournament play in Las Vegas on Thursday against the Clippers.

