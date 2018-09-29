Lakers Injury News: Moe Wagner Ruled Out For Entire Preseason, Will Be Re-Evaluated At Later Date

The Los Angeles Lakers announced first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Moe Wagner will miss the entire preseason due to a left knee contusion suffered during Las Vegas Summer League. Head coach Luke Walton had previously ruled out Wagner for Sunday’s preseason opener.

Wagner sustained the injury in the Lakers’ third game at Las Vegas Summer League. It was initially believed he suffered a left ankle sprain and left knee strain, though an MRI the following day confirmed the contusion.

Wagner averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in three California Classic Games, where the Lakers didn’t earn a single win. Then in Las Vegas, he averaged 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in three games, with Los Angeles winning each of them.

While speaking at Lakers Media Day, the rookie big man revealed his offseason was inhibited by the knee trouble. “It impacted me in a way that I was limited on the court to a certain extent,” Wagner said.

“Obviously it’s frustrating, but it’s part of it. I’m very excited to get healthy fully and get this started.”

The Lakers will play six preseason games, with the last coming against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 12. They will then begin the regular season six days later, which does leave a window of opportunity for Wagner to potentially get cleared for a return.

