Lakers Injury News: Michael Beasley Ruled Out For Remainder Of Preseason Game Vs. Kings Due To Rib Contusion

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley was unable to finish a preseason game for a second time in three opportunities, as he was ruled out of Thursday’s affair against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter.

The Lakers announced Beasley would not return because of a right rib contusion. It’s unclear when he may have sustained the injury. Beasley entered off the bench in the first half and aws never removed from the game for any obvious reason.

He missed the lone shot taken and collected a block over 21 minutes of action. Beasley only played six minutes in the Lakers’ preseason opener and 19 minutes in the second of two games against the Denver Nuggets.

His early exit in the Lakers’ first game was due to a head laceration. He underwent a precautionary MRI that was negative, and Beasley returned to practice the following day.

His latest absence further impacts the Lakers and head coach Luke Walton as he experiments with several lineup combinations. Beasley is among the options being considered at center in a small-ball lineup.

