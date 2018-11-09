Lakers Injury News: Lonzo Ball Turned Ankle In Practice, Status Uncertain For Kings Game

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said Lonzo Ball was unable to finish Friday’s practice due to turning his ankle when landing on another player’s foot during a scrimmage period. His availability for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings is currently unclear.

The team sent ball to the training room for treatment and Walton had yet to follow up prior to speaking with media. “Hopefully it’s nothing serious. We got him out at the end of practice and he went in for treatment,” Walton said.

It would not come as a completely shock of Ball does not suit up. The matchup with the Kings is the first of a back-to-back for the Lakers.

The second-year point guard is coming off one of his better defensive efforts this season, which Ball explained was a point of emphasis after the Lakers got off to a poor start against the Toronto Raptors.

If Ball is unable to play, Rajon Rondo presumably would would return to the starting lineup. He started the first two games of the season but has come off the bench in the last six since returning from a three-game suspension.

Beyond Rondo, the Lakers may also again revert to putting the ball in Brandon Ingram’s hands. He filled in at point guard last season and it led to success on a personal level and for the team. LeBron James could also shoulder a larger playmaking load.

“We have options to go to if he is out or later in the season if people get hurt, we have guys we’re very confident can play that point guard position for us,” Walton said.

“From Brandon to LeBron to Lance, even Svi played point guard for his national team, so we have a lot of guys we feel confident in.”