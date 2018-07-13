Lakers Injury News: Lonzo Ball To Undergo Arthroscopic Surgery On Left Knee

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday. An update on his recovery is expected to be provided upon completion of the procedure.

Ball was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee at the conclusion of the 2017-18 regular season. He opted for various forms of treatment, including receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

That required Ball to remain off the court for one month, and he resumed activities in June. Reports of Ball being administered the injection predated news of his torn meniscus surfacing.

Once that came to light, it was suggested the Lakers expected Ball to be fully healthy come the start of training camp. It’s a sentiment general manager Rob Pelinka echoed at his press conference this week.

Citing NBA guidelines for discussing a player’s medical status during the offseason, Pelinka said he could not answer whether or not Ball would require surgery. He deferred such inquiries to Ball’s agent.

The 20-year old missed the last eight games and 35 of the final 51 in the regular season due to injuries. At various points he was sidelined by trouble in his left shoulder and left knee.

Ball suffered a left knee contusion on March 28, which he initially believed would not cause him to miss an extended period of time. An MRI on the knee did not reveal any structural damage.

However, soreness and discomfort lingered, which led to the Lakers effectively shutting Ball down for the remainder of the season. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

Injuries limited Ball to 52 games (50 starts) but he nonetheless was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

