Lakers Injury Report: Lonzo Ball Expects He Will ‘Be Ready’ To Play Against Clippers After Dealing With Cramps

While the Los Angeles Lakers have already played games this season without Brandon Ingram, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo, Thursday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings presented a different challenge.

In addition to the aforementioned trio being unavailable, LeBron James also did not play as he recovers from what’s now been described as a ‘significant’ strained left groin. As expected, more fell on the plates of Lonzo Ball and Ingram.

They, along with Kyle Kuzma, nearly carried the Lakers to a thrilling win against the Kings. Turnovers, poor possessions down the stretch and Ingram splitting free throws led to a loss on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Adding frustration to the defeat was Ball being unable to finish the game out. After going coast to coast for a layup that put the Lakers ahead by three points with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, he experienced cramping in his left calf for a second time on the night.

Ball was replaced during the timeout and never re-entered. Following the game, he explained the issue was just cramps and voiced confidence he would play Friday, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just a cramp in my calf. That’s all it was. … Summer League was probably the last time and only time (cramp forced him out of a game). It doesn’t really happen too often. … I should be ready to play [Friday].”

Ball appeared to have a second triple-double this season before his night came to an end, with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. However, a rebound was taken away from him and awarded to Tyson Chandler after the game went final.

So Ball instead settled for a stat-stuffing night that didn’t meet the criteria for a triple-double but featured a season high in assists.

The calf cramps is a fourth time Ball has dealt with a minor issue this season. He previous sprained an ankle during practice that he aggravated in a November win against the Kings, and rolled a second time just over two weeks later.

Ball has yet to miss a game due to injury this season.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.