Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Questionable To Return To Christmas Day Game Due To Groin Strain

While the Los Angeles Lakers have had their share of highlights this season, they’ve been unable to remain healthy for a variety of reasons. Now, LeBron James has been added to the list after suffering injury during the Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors.

James was pushing the ball up the court in the third quarter when he began to lose his footing and slipped into the splits. He recovered to pass off to Lonzo Ball but grabbed at his midsection before rising to his feet.

James then asked to be removed from the game after the Lakers’ next defensive possession. He was checked on by trainer Marco Nuñez and attempted to stretch on the bench during a timeout.

It was after that James was taken to the locker room and diagnosed with a groin strain, according to Mike Trudell:

LeBron is questionable to return with a strained left groin. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2018

James scored 17 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 5 assists before suffering the injury. A prolonged absence would further strain the Lakers, who remain without JaVale McGee as he’s recovering from pneumonia.

Brandon Ingram recently missed a string of games due to a sprained ankle, and Rajon Rondo was sidelined due to a fractured right hand.