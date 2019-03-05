Lakers Injury News: Kyle Kuzma Suffers Sprained Ankle In Loss To Clippers; X-Rays Negative

In addition to suffering a loss that may have dashed their final bit of playoff hope, the Los Angeles Lakers endured yet another injury as Kyle Kuzma suffered a sprained right ankle in the fourth quarter. Kuzma underwent an X-ray, which came back negative.

He scored 11 points in the first half and finished with 13 before exiting the game. Kuzma remained down on the court after rolling the ankle and was slow to rise to his feet. After taking some time to gather himself, he was able to limp off the court.

Kuzma initially stopped at the bench before being convinced to head to the locker room with Lakers head athletic trainer Marco Nuñez. “Just a rolled ankle. Usually they hurt, so right now it’s about that,” Kuzma answered when asked about his balky ankle.

The Lakers have practice Tuesday, though Kuzma presumably won’t participate in it and will instead receive treatment. The team hosts the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

“He’s limping pretty bad. I’d be surprised if he’s ready to go,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of the likelihood Kuzma would be available Wednesday.

His inability to continue playing against the Clippers robbed the Lakers of their second option to LeBron James. Brandon Ingram was already out due to right shoulder soreness that prevented him from playing.

Knowing the Lakers can ill-afford more injuries or losses, Kuzma is hopeful to play against the Nuggets. “Obviously it’s going to be sore. I’ll still want to play, so we’ll figure it out,” he said.

The second-year forward has regularly made it clear his preference is to play through injury, deeming himself ‘hard-headed’ about such matters.

