Lakers Injury News: Josh Hart Receives PRP Injection For Tendinitis, Out Vs. Hawks & Due To Be Re-Evaluated After All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Josh Hart received a PRP injection to treat tendinitis in his right knee. He will miss Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and be re-evaluated following the All-Star break.

Hart has been saddled with tendinitis in his knee through much of January and into February. He missed two of the past three games and was limited to just eight minutes against the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers have attempted to treat Hart and keep him active over recent weeks, providing days off from practices and shootarounds. Although the second-year guard has refused to use the knee trouble as an excuse, his play and shooting have suffered since tendinitis in his knee flared up.

Having already missed Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hart will have had 10 days of rest before the Lakers are back on the court — Thursday, Feb. 21, when they host the Houston Rockets.

Hart is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season. But after shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent behind the arc as a rookie, Hart has seen those dip to 40.8 percent and 33.9 percent, respectively.

