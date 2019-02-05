Lakers Injury Update: Ivica Zubac To Play Through Avulsion Fracture In Left Middle Finger

A constant theme for the Los Angeles Lakers this season has been a rash of injuries that have prevented the team from generating any sustained chemistry or momentum.

Rajon Rondo has missed extended time due to separate surgeries to his right hand and finger, and LeBron James was out 17 consecutive games while recovering from a strained groin, then missed an 18th overall game after returning due to soreness.

Brandon Ingram has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle, Lonzo Ball is expected to miss at least three more weeks with an ankle injury of his own, and Kyle Kuzma has missed a handful of games because of back or hip trouble.

Following a loss to the Golden State Warriors over the weekend, the Lakers were facing a possibility of Ivica Zubac joining the list. He was sent for X-rays of his left middle finger that came back inconclusive and therefore an MRI was scheduled.

According to team reporter Mike Trudell, that revealed an avulsion fracture but Zubac is not expected to miss any time:

Ivica Zubac had an MRI that revealed a small avulsion fracture on his left middle finger, but he is not expected to miss any games. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 5, 2019

Prior to the injury update on Zubac, the Lakers listed him as probable for Tuesday’s game with the Indiana Pacers.

Zubac avoiding serious injury is key for the Lakers not only in the sense that he’s been a key contributor, but also the 21-year-old at one point was mentioned in Anthony Davis trade speculation.

Zubac is averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game this season. He’s started the last five contests.

