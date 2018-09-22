Jason Collins To Be Recognized When Lakers Host First-Ever Pride Night At Staples Center On Oct. 4

The Los Angeles Lakers announced plans to host their first-ever Pride Night at Staples Center on Thursday, Oct. 4, when they face the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will celebrate diversity, inclusion and unity by welcoming members and supporters from the LGBTQ community.

Additionally, Pride Night will include special in-game entertainment, giveaways and more. Members and friends of the LGBTQ community will be in attendance, including fans from the Trevor Project of Los Angeles and the LGBT Center of Los Angeles.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform the National Anthem and the Los Angeles Gay Basketball League (LAMBDA) will participate in a pregame basketball contest. Former referee Violet Palmer, the first openly gay referee in NBA history, will serve as the Lakers honorary team captain.

During the game, the Lakers will present the “Laces of Unity” Award to Jason Collins. The Laces of Unity Award recognizes those within sports who have contributed to the LGBTQ community. Collins became the NBA’s first openly gay active player in 2013 and has continued to work with the league as an NBA Cares Ambassador on promoting acceptance and inclusion.

All fans in attendance for the game will receive a free Pride Night shirt. Fans are asked to show support by using “#LAKERSPRIDENIGHT” on social media.

