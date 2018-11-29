Lakers Vs. Pacers Preview & TV Info: Lance Stephenson Faces Former Team As L.A. Begins Homestand Hoping To Snap 2-Game Losing Streak

Looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s road drubbing to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers return to Staples Center and face the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season.

One of the better offensive teams in the NBA thus far, the Lakers mustered up a season-low 85 points in their loss against the Nuggets. The team converted only 5-of-35 shots from behind the arc and were out-rebounded, 60-39.

The Lakers face another tough challenge in the Pacers, who have been stingy on the defensive end this season. Indiana currently ranks second in opposing points per game (102.2) and place fourth with a 105.1 defensive rating.

In the midst of a four-game road trip, the Pacers are coming off a 109-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The team was aided by the scoring efforts of reserves Doug McDermott and Domantis Sabonis, who each scored 21 points in the win.

One storyline to follow revolves around Lance Stephenson, who is set to play in his first game against the Pacers since signing with the Lakers in free agency.

While Stephenson is excited about the prospect of facing his former team, he is solely focused on helping the Lakers snap their two-game losing streak.

A full participant in Thursday’s shootaround, Lonzo Ball is a game-time decision despite suffering a left ankle sprain in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets.

He was considered questionable to return but took the floor for the start of the third quarter. Though, Ball was removed after just two minutes and didn’t play the rest of the night.

Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-8)

7:30 P.M. PT, November 29, 2018

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart, Tyson Chandler

Projected Pacers Starting Lineup:

PG: Darren Collison

SG: Victor Oladipo

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Thaddeus Young

C: Myles Turner

Key Reserves: Cory Joseph, Domantas Sabonis, Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott