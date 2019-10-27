Lakers Vs. Jazz 10/27/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-5 straight up and 10-7-1 against the spread in their last 18 games as a home favorite. The Lakers will try to pick up a win and a cover on Sunday night at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Los Angeles is a 13-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 17 games as a double-digit favorite, the Lakers are 14-3 SU but just 5-12 ATS.

Hornets at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers bounced back from their season-opening loss to the L.A. Clippers with an impressive showing in their home opener, cruising to a 95-86 win as 3.5-point favorites against the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James led the way with 32 points and 10 assists while Anthony Davis scored 21 points and provided a third-quarter spark by playing center to start the second half.

It was also a reassuring effort on defense to allow only 85 points after the team finished 21st in the NBA in scoring defense last season allowing 113.5 points per game and opened this season allowing 112 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the win and cover over Utah, Los Angeles improved to 4-1 ATS in its last five games overall and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games at home according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

After pulling off a 126-125 upset over the Chicago Bulls in their home opener, the Hornets lost their Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 121-99. Now the Hornets embark on a four-game road trip through the Western Conference’s four California teams, entering this trip with a 3-10 SU and 4-8-1 ATS record in their last 13 games against Western opponents.

Charlotte is also 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games against the Lakers.

Sunday night’s total is set at 215.5 at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five games between the Hornets and the Lakers.

Los Angeles entered the 2018-19 season as the favorites to win the NBA Championship at +300. Charlotte entered the season as the biggest longshot on the board at +30000. Both teams are 1-1 SU and ATS at the moment, but their paths aren’t likely to stay on the same course for much longer.

