Lakers Hold Off Late Charge By Mavericks To End 2-Game Losing Streak

A game of runs went in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers as they snapped a two-game losing streak with a 114-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Halloween. There was no slow start for LeBron James, who had five assists in the first quarter while also getting his own shot to fall.

James finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, pacing the Lakers in scoring. Although JaVale McGee missed a lob attempt after winning the opening tip, the Lakers started the game on an 8-0 run.

They later rattled off a 15-0 stretch to extend their lead to a commanding 29-12, and they also led by 17 points after the first 12 minutes. The scoring was capped off by Rajon Rondo connecting on a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

However, the Dallas Mavericks, specifically Wesley Matthew, caught fire from behind the arc. The back-and-forth affair carried into the second quarter that saw the Mavericks go on a 12-0 run.

That cut their deficit to four points but the Lakers responded by scoring the next six points to again create separation, and that factored into a 66-59 edge at halftime.

When the Mavericks began to gain some traction in the third quarter, James put a stop to their momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers, one from each side of the court. While Matthews was doing his part to keep Dallas competitive, he had marginal support for much of the night.

Perhaps sparked by J.J. Barea’s effort, the Mavericks mounted an 18-6 run in the fourth quarter to cut the game to a single possession. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic, who was largely held in check, made an off-balance layup to tie the game with under 10 seconds.

An ill-advised foul by Matthews sent James to the line, where he made one of two to ensure the Lakers escaped with a win.

Offensively, the Lakers had each of their starters score in double-figures. McGee produced his first double-double of the season to the tune of 16 points and 15 rebounds.