Lakers News: Kurt Rambis Hired As Senior Basketball Advisor

Three months after a report the Los Angeles Lakers were in the process of determining a role within the franchise for Kurt Rambis, they announced his hiring as senior basketball advisor. Rambis will report to Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

His duties will include supporting the basketball operations department and coaching staffs in their day-to-day work.

“As a member of the Showtime Lakers, Kurt is a champion and knows how to win,” Johnson said. “He has been an integral part of the Lakers organization winning four NBA championships as a player and an additional four as a part of the staff. His insights and wide range of experiences will be a huge benefit to our operations.”

Lakers head coach Luke Walton added: “I’m happy to welcome Kurt back to the organization. Kurt’s vast NBA experience and knowledge of the game will be a great asset to the team and I look forward to working with him again.”

Rambis previously spent 16 seasons (1994-2009, 2013-14) in a multitude of coaching and front office roles within the Lakers organization. During that time, the Lakers made six NBA Finals appearances and won four NBA championships.

Rambis’ experience includes serving as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2009-11. He most recently spent four seasons (2014-18) as associate head coach for the New York Knicks, which included a brief stint as interim head coach.

Rambis won four championships during his nine seasons on the Lakers roster. He spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings prior to retiring as a member of the Lakers in 1995.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.