Lakers Highlights: Svi Mykhailiuk Leads Ukraine Past Undefeated Spain At FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019

Before the 2018-19 NBA season begins, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Svi Mykhailiuk is representing the Ukrainian National Basketball Team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

With Ukraine looking to qualify for the World Cup, they faced Spain, who was unbeaten through six games. Led by Mykhailiuk’s 22 points, three assists, and five steals, Ukraine stunned Spain 76-65 and they will now face Montenegro.

As Mykhailiuk represented his country for the first time since 2014 when he was 17 years old, here are highlights from the Ukraine-Spain game which features three-pointers and playmaking, via FIBA World Cup’s Twitter:

Originally the No. 47 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Mykhailiuk has surprised most and is an early candidate to be a steal.

At the Las Vegas Summer League, the 21-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists en route to 2018 All-NBA Summer League Second Team honors.

Heading into his rookie season, it is unclear if Mykhailiuk will be a part of head coach Luke Walton’s rotation. While the Lakers are placing a premium on tough playmakers, he may receive an opportunity to play alongside LeBron James if the team is in need of more three-point shooting as the season wears on.

