Lakers Highlights: Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, And South Bay Help Reach Last Season’s Win Total Against Pelicans

No LeBron James and the entire young core against the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans? No problem for the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers to begin their final road trip.

Led by Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, and their G League affiliate players, the Lakers won their fourth game in their last five since being eliminated from playoff contention.

While it is not ideal for the team’s 2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds, the reality is the players are not thinking of that and matched last season’s win total with 35.

As Rondo (24 points and 12 rebounds) and McGee (23 points and 16 rebounds) had double-doubles, they received plenty of help from their Lakers teammates.

Alex Caruso, who has been consistent since being called up from the South Bay Lakers, had a career-high 23 points to go along with six assists and four steals.

And in the midst of solid shooting performances, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 points but surprisingly did not make a three-pointer for just the second time in March.

As all four players have had strong months, Reggie Bullock was a pleasant surprise for Los Angeles.

After struggling with his shooting and missing the last four games due to injury, Bullock scored 18 points on 4-of-6 from the three-point line off the bench.