Lakers Highlights: Lonzo Ball, LeBron James Both Record Triple-Double In Blowout Win Vs. Hornets



With the Los Angeles Lakers coming off a frustrating loss to the Houston Rockets at the outset of their road trip, Lonzo Ball and LeBron James ensured they would bounce back by turning in emphatic performances against the Charlotte Hornets.

They became the first Lakers teammates to record a triple-double in the same game since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in January 1982. Ball and James additionally are the eighth teammates all time to accomplish as much and first league-wide since Vince Carter and Jason Kidd in 2007.

James helped carry some of the scoring load early, leading the Lakers with 12 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the first quarter to help them take a 32-22 lead. Ball’s activity netted him 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals within the first 12 minutes.

James returned in the second quarter to help stall some of the Hornets’ momentum that had trimmed the Lakers’ lead to eight points. A 22-6 run over five minutes to start the third gave the Lakers control of the game.

It also allowed James to check out with 35 seconds remaining and L.A. leading 97-67. His second triple-double of the season was to the tune of 22 points 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton allowed Ball to play in the fourth quarter as he chased his own stat-stuffing night. Ball first reached a double-double by way of points and assists, then secured his 10th rebound on a tip-in.

JaVale McGee played through flu-like symptoms and had one of his best performances of the season, contributing 19 points and 6 rebounds.