Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Notches Third Consecutive Triple-Double In Comeback Win Against Bulls

In what has become almost their calling card, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers once again overcame a slow start and rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Chicago Bulls and complete their three-game road trip sweep.

The Lakers had their worst first half showing during the 2019-20 NBA season as they constantly turned the ball over and allowed the Bulls to get into transition. They also gave up several wide-open three-pointers which allowed Chicago to drop 65 points en route to a 17-point lead at the half.

However, the Lakers once again mustered up the energy and focus necessary to mount yet another massive comeback in the second half.

The bench, which has largely struggled to produce any scoring punch without James or Anthony Davis on the floor, finally broke out as they scored the first 27 points for the team in the fourth quarter and put the Lakers back up for good.

Kyle Kuzma easily had his best game since returning from his foot injury as he poured in 15 points with 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Quinn Cook also had his most productive game as Laker as he added 17 points including going 3-of-4 from the three-point line.

Even with all the secondary players stepping up, it was once again James who ignited the comeback. He played one of his most complete games of the season and turned in his third straight triple-double with a line of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Surprisingly enough, Davis largely struggled in his return to his native Chicago as he turned in a pedestrian 15 points and seven rebounds. He did have another great defensive outing as he put up three blocks and deterred several shots at the rim that allowed the purple and gold to get out and run for some easy baskets.

Winners of six in a row, the Lakers will look to continue their hot streak when they return home to play the Miami Heat.